TWICE to drop new English single on Jan. 20
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group TWICE will release a new English-language single titled "Moonlight Sunrise" on Jan. 20, the group's agency said Wednesday.
The new song will be included in the group's 12th EP set to be out in March, according to JYP Entertainment.
The nine-piece group was one of the most-streamed K-pop artists of 2022 on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform, across the globe, along with BTS, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids and Seventeen, according to the list announced by the service last month.
The upcoming EP will mark the first whole-group release from TWICE since "Between 1&2," the group's 11th EP, on Aug. 26. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with about 100,000 equivalent album units earned.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
University launches probe into plagiarism allegations on first lady's master's thesis
-
Overpass partially collapses in Seoul 6 1/2 yrs after construction
-
Former N.K. Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho likely executed last year: report
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Yoon calls for quickly easing real estate regulations