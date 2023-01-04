Park Chan-wook traveling to U.S. for Golden Globe Awards ceremony
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean director Park Chan-wook headed to the United States to attend the annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony, where his latest film "Decision to Leave" is competing for the best non-English language film, its distributor said Wednesday.
Park departed for Los Angeles on Tuesday to attend the 80th Global Globe Awards slated for Jan. 10 (U.S. time), according to CJ ENM and Moho Film, Park's own production company.
During the stay, Park is also expected to work on the upcoming HBO drama series "The Sympathizer," which he is on board as a co-showrunner and director.
"Decision to Leave," starring Korean actor Park Hae-il and Chinese actress Tang Wei, tells the story of a detective who suspects a mysterious Chinese widow is the culprit of a murder case and later falls in love with her.
It brought home the Best Director prize at this year's Cannes Film Festival and has been chosen as South Korea's entry for the best international feature film category of the 94th Academy Awards slated for March.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
University launches probe into plagiarism allegations on first lady's master's thesis
-
Overpass partially collapses in Seoul 6 1/2 yrs after construction
-
Former N.K. Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho likely executed last year: report
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Yoon calls for quickly easing real estate regulations