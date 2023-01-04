BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- Boy group BIGBANG's Taeyang will release a collaborative song with BTS' Jimin next week, his agency said Wednesday.
The BLACK Label released a teaser image featuring the two singers on social media, along with the announcement that the new single "Vibe" will hit music services on Jan. 13.
It will be the first release from Taeyang since January 2018, when he dropped "Louder," a song for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
Taeyang debuted as a BIGBANG member in 2006 and has led a successful career also working as a soloist with such hits as "Only Look At Me," "Eyes, Nose, Lips" and "Ringa Linga." He recently left his longtime agency, YG Entertainment, to sign with the current agency.
