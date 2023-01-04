S. Korea's deputy U.N. envoy named Seoul's 1st female Vatican ambassador
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's deputy ambassador to the United Nations has been appointed as the country's top diplomat to the Vatican, becoming the first female to serve in the position, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Oh Hyun-joo, who has served as the deputy head of South Korea's permanent mission to the U.N. in New York, is known for her expertise in areas of multilateral diplomacy and international development cooperation, according to the ministry.
"Ambassador Oh is a Catholic and a female diplomat who can manage bilateral issues in celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties with the Vatican this year," a ministry official said.
