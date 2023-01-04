KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KT&G 88,600 DN 300
LG Uplus 10,900 0
Kogas 32,550 DN 650
SamsungF&MIns 195,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,650 UP 400
Kangwonland 22,900 UP 200
HDSINFRA 7,310 DN 50
LOTTE TOUR 14,000 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,900 UP 1,500
Kakao 55,700 UP 2,400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,000 UP 1,000
DSME 18,100 0
LGCHEM 601,000 0
NCsoft 448,500 DN 5,500
NAVER 182,500 UP 4,000
KEPCO KPS 31,900 UP 150
LG H&H 703,000 DN 5,000
DWEC 4,105 UP 95
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24300 DN150
KEPCO E&C 54,700 UP 1,900
ShinhanGroup 36,400 UP 1,400
KOREA AEROSPACE 45,550 DN 1,450
SAMSUNG SDS 120,000 0
KUMHOTIRE 2,750 UP 40
LG Display 13,000 UP 400
SK 188,500 UP 4,500
Hanon Systems 8,240 DN 80
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,450 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 349,000 DN 20,000
Doosan Enerbility 15,350 UP 250
Doosanfc 30,100 UP 600
HANATOUR SERVICE 59,200 DN 900
COSMAX 70,200 DN 2,200
Daewoong 19,100 UP 250
AmoreG 33,400 DN 850
HyundaiMtr 160,500 UP 1,500
Shinsegae 216,500 DN 6,500
Hyosung 65,300 UP 200
Nongshim 338,000 DN 12,500
SGBC 42,900 UP 750
