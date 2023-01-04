KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DONGSUH 18,900 DN 250
ShinpoongPharm 20,800 UP 450
SamsungEng 22,650 UP 250
Handsome 25,850 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 53,300 UP 1,500
Asiana Airlines 13,550 DN 150
COWAY 53,500 DN 1,700
CheilWorldwide 21,800 UP 600
LOTTE CONF 115,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 92,500 0
IBK 9,730 UP 170
SAMSUNG CARD 29,200 UP 200
KT 33,750 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 115,500 UP 4,500
PanOcean 5,230 DN 240
DL 57,700 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 80,900 DN 500
KIA CORP. 62,000 DN 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,200 DN 300
TaekwangInd 718,000 DN 8,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,350 UP 30
KAL 23,050 UP 450
LG Corp. 76,300 UP 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 187,500 0
Boryung 9,080 UP 90
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,100 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,800 UP 500
CJ LOGISTICS 87,700 DN 2,000
HITEJINRO 24,150 UP 50
Meritz Insurance 48,500 UP 1,450
Yuhan 55,200 DN 400
SLCORP 23,350 DN 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,880 UP 260
HanmiPharm 270,500 DN 7,000
SD Biosensor 29,700 UP 1,750
Meritz Financial 40,400 UP 250
BNK Financial Group 6,550 UP 210
emart 100,000 UP 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY310 50 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 41,050 DN 600
