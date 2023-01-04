KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
PIAM 28,900 DN 700
HANJINKAL 35,900 DN 700
CHONGKUNDANG 80,000 UP 400
DoubleUGames 45,900 UP 350
HL MANDO 41,650 DN 850
Doosan Bobcat 33,100 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 794,000 DN 9,000
Youngpoong 613,000 UP 30,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,900 UP 1,650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,500 UP 100
Hanwha 25,400 UP 350
DB HiTek 39,800 UP 2,300
CJ 82,500 DN 900
LX INT 32,300 DN 350
DongkukStlMill 11,100 UP 250
TaihanElecWire 1,510 UP 15
Hyundai M&F INS 29,050 UP 500
Daesang 20,900 DN 250
LOTTE 29,750 0
GCH Corp 16,500 UP 200
LotteChilsung 163,000 DN 5,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,690 UP 80
POSCO Holdings 274,500 UP 2,500
HYBE 171,500 DN 5,000
SK ie technology 54,100 UP 1,100
LG Energy Solution 443,000 UP 2,500
DL E&C 33,850 UP 1,350
kakaopay 58,500 UP 4,400
K Car 11,350 UP 50
F&F 136,000 DN 3,000
Hanssem 42,100 DN 850
SKSQUARE 33,450 UP 1,450
MERITZ SECU 6,100 UP 90
HtlShilla 80,700 DN 2,100
Hanmi Science 30,700 DN 350
SamsungElecMech 143,500 UP 4,000
KSOE 74,400 UP 4,900
KIWOOM 88,100 UP 6,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,200 DN 550
MS IND 14,700 DN 100
(MORE)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
University launches probe into plagiarism allegations on first lady's master's thesis
-
Overpass partially collapses in Seoul 6 1/2 yrs after construction
-
Former N.K. Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho likely executed last year: report
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Yoon calls for quickly easing real estate regulations