KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
OCI 81,200 UP 1,300
LS ELECTRIC 51,600 DN 800
KorZinc 522,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,050 UP 85
HyundaiMipoDock 78,100 DN 4,400
IS DONGSEO 27,150 UP 650
S-Oil 78,800 DN 2,300
LG Innotek 265,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 170,000 DN 5,000
HMM 19,250 UP 200
HYUNDAI WIA 50,700 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 123,500 UP 500
SKC 88,100 UP 200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,190 UP 160
AMOREPACIFIC 131,500 DN 1,500
FOOSUNG 10,900 UP 150
SK Innovation 149,500 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 31,550 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 50,500 UP 1,450
Hansae 15,150 UP 700
Youngone Corp 42,900 DN 850
CSWIND 64,600 DN 3,200
GKL 18,650 DN 250
KOLON IND 41,350 UP 1,150
Mobis 203,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 71,800 UP 400
S-1 57,900 UP 1,200
ZINUS 34,900 0
Hanchem 185,000 UP 4,000
DWS 40,000 UP 750
KEPCO 19,550 UP 50
SamsungSecu 32,300 UP 1,150
KG DONGBU STL 7,310 UP 50
SKTelecom 47,350 UP 400
HyundaiElev 28,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,600 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 89,700 UP 4,000
Celltrion 160,500 UP 1,500
TKG Huchems 19,250 UP 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 151,000 DN 10,000
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
University launches probe into plagiarism allegations on first lady's master's thesis
Overpass partially collapses in Seoul 6 1/2 yrs after construction
Former N.K. Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho likely executed last year: report
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
Yoon calls for quickly easing real estate regulations