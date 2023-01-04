KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,900 0
KIH 54,900 UP 2,900
GS 41,700 UP 100
LIG Nex1 78,000 DN 3,300
Fila Holdings 33,250 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,800 UP 2,100
HANWHA LIFE 2,720 UP 120
SK hynix 81,000 UP 5,400
Netmarble 53,200 DN 1,600
KRAFTON 166,000 DN 500
HD HYUNDAI 54,600 DN 800
ORION 118,000 DN 4,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,300 UP 450
HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,700 UP 300
BGF Retail 197,500 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 75,000 UP 1,400
HDC-OP 10,100 UP 570
HYOSUNG TNC 325,500 DN 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 339,000 UP 2,000
HANILCMT 10,750 UP 150
SKBS 73,200 UP 900
WooriFinancialGroup 11,900 UP 450
KakaoBank 25,400 UP 1,300
SKBP 70,000 UP 1,300
KCC 202,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES109000 DN5500
LS 66,200 UP 300
SKNetworks 3,760 UP 25
ORION Holdings 15,100 UP 250
DB INSURANCE 64,600 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 57,800 UP 2,400
NHIS 8,860 UP 230
DongwonInd 49,800 DN 600
GC Corp 126,000 UP 1,500
GS E&C 21,150 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 603,000 DN 2,000
KPIC 165,000 DN 8,000
GS Retail 27,950 DN 50
Ottogi 452,500 DN 4,000
(END)
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
University launches probe into plagiarism allegations on first lady's master's thesis
Overpass partially collapses in Seoul 6 1/2 yrs after construction
Former N.K. Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho likely executed last year: report
Yoon calls for quickly easing real estate regulations