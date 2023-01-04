K League champions Ulsan reunite with ex-scoring champion Joo Min-kyu
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- The reigning South Korean football champions Ulsan Hyundai FC reunited with a former scoring champion Joo Min-kyu on Wednesday.
Joo, 32, had first played for Ulsan in 2019, scoring five times in 28 matches. It was while with Jeju United that Joo blossomed into a dangerous scorer. In 2021, he led the K League 1 with 22 goals, becoming the first South Korean-born scoring champion in five years.
He tied Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward Cho Gue-sung for the league lead with 17 goals in 2022, but Cho was credited with the scoring title because he played in six fewer matches than Joo, at 37-31.
Joo was selected to the season-ending K League 1 Best XI in each of the past two years.
Joo made his professional debut as a defensive midfielder in the second division before converting to forward in 2015 with another second-tier club, Seoul E-Land.
With Ulsan, Joo will join Hungarian striker Martin Adam, who netted nine goals in just 14 matches as a midseason arrival.
"I am going to do my best to help Ulsan to a second consecutive championship," Joo said. "I've tasted enough personal glory already, and my ultimate goal this year is to help the team enjoy success."
