K League champions Ulsan reunite with ex-scoring champion Joo Min-kyu

All News 15:59 January 04, 2023

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- The reigning South Korean football champions Ulsan Hyundai FC reunited with a former scoring champion Joo Min-kyu on Wednesday.

Joo, 32, had first played for Ulsan in 2019, scoring five times in 28 matches. It was while with Jeju United that Joo blossomed into a dangerous scorer. In 2021, he led the K League 1 with 22 goals, becoming the first South Korean-born scoring champion in five years.

This photo provided by Ulsan Hyundai FC on Jan. 4, 2023, shows the K League 1 club's new forward, Joo Min-kyu. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

He tied Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward Cho Gue-sung for the league lead with 17 goals in 2022, but Cho was credited with the scoring title because he played in six fewer matches than Joo, at 37-31.

Joo was selected to the season-ending K League 1 Best XI in each of the past two years.

Joo made his professional debut as a defensive midfielder in the second division before converting to forward in 2015 with another second-tier club, Seoul E-Land.

With Ulsan, Joo will join Hungarian striker Martin Adam, who netted nine goals in just 14 matches as a midseason arrival.

"I am going to do my best to help Ulsan to a second consecutive championship," Joo said. "I've tasted enough personal glory already, and my ultimate goal this year is to help the team enjoy success."

This Oct. 4, 2022, file photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League shows forward Joo Min-kyu, then playing for Jeju United. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

