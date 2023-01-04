Go to Contents Go to Navigation

DP leader pays tribute to Pope Benedict XVI

All News 16:03 January 04, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jae-myung, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, visited the Vatican's diplomatic mission to Seoul on Wednesday to pay tribute to late former Pope Benedict XVI, his office said.

The former pope died in the Vatican monastery last Saturday at the age of 95.

Lee signed a condolence book for the late pope, writing, "I will forever remember the deep and great peace and love of Pope Benedict XVI," according to party spokesperson Lim O-kyeong.

Lee Jae-myung, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, pays tribute to late former Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican's diplomatic mission to Seoul on Jan. 4, 2023, in this photo provided by his party. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

