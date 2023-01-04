DP leader pays tribute to Pope Benedict XVI
All News 16:03 January 04, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jae-myung, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, visited the Vatican's diplomatic mission to Seoul on Wednesday to pay tribute to late former Pope Benedict XVI, his office said.
The former pope died in the Vatican monastery last Saturday at the age of 95.
Lee signed a condolence book for the late pope, writing, "I will forever remember the deep and great peace and love of Pope Benedict XVI," according to party spokesperson Lim O-kyeong.
