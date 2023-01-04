Disability rights group declares 2-week suspension of subway protests
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- A disability rights advocacy group said Wednesday it will suspend its rush-hour subway protest for two weeks, demanding a meeting with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.
Since late last year, the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination (SADD) has staged subway-riding protests at major stations in central Seoul on and off, demanding increased government funding to protect the rights of people with disabilities, including mobility rights.
Wheelchair-bound activists have repeatedly boarded and disembarked trains to cause delays in metro services during the morning rush hour, drawing intense complaints from commuters.
"Waiting for a response from Mayor Oh to our dialogue request, we will suspend subway riding protests until Jan. 19," SADD co-head Park Kyoung-seok told reporters.
The group plans to resume subway protests on Jan. 20 if Oh rejects the request.
