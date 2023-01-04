(LEAD) Disability rights group declares 2-week suspension of subway protests

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- A disability rights advocacy group said Wednesday it will suspend its rush-hour subway protest for two weeks, demanding a meeting with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.

Since late last year, the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination (SADD) has staged subway-riding protests at major stations in central Seoul on and off, demanding increased government funding to protect the rights of people with disabilities, including mobility rights.

Wheelchair-bound activists have repeatedly boarded and disembarked trains to cause delays in metro services during the morning rush hour, drawing intense complaints from commuters.

"Waiting for a response from Mayor Oh to our dialogue request, we will suspend subway riding protests until Jan. 19," SADD co-head Park Kyoung-seok told reporters.

In a Facebook post that night, Oh wrote, "There is no reason not to meet SADD," without elaborating.

A city government official said the two sides could coordinate a meeting if SADD proposes a specific date and other details.

The group plans to resume subway protests on Jan. 20 if Oh rejects the request.

Park Kyoung-seok, co-head of the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination, speaks during a meeting with reporters in Seoul on Jan. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

