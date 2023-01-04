Veteran sluggers to be counted on for power from right side at World Baseball Classic

Park and Choi are among a handful of veterans in their mid-30s who will likely be playing at their final WBC, joined by catcher Yang Eui-ji and outfielders Kim Hyun-soo and Na Sung-bum. If the old guards can't get it going, then it will be up to 20-something stars like Lee Jung-hoo, the reigning KBO MVP, and Kim Ha-seong, former KBO slugger who has turned into a defensive whiz for the San Diego Padres, to pick up the slack.

