Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:57 January 05, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea may consider suspending 2018 tension reduction deal if N. Korea violates South's territory again: Yoon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- President warns N. Korea of suspension of 2018 military pact if N.K. violates South's territory again (Kookmin Daily)
-- Apple and Tesla stocks plunge on 1st trading day of 2023 amid recession worries (Donga Ilbo)
-- Seoul warns Pyongyang of suspension of 2018 military pact following N. Korean drone incursion into S. Korean airspace (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Seoul warns Pyongyang of suspension of 2018 military pact if N. Korea sends drones into S. Korean airspace (Segye Times)
-- Seoul confirms N. Korean drone flew over capital city of Seoul last week (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon warns N. Korea of suspension of 2018 military pact if N.K. violates South's territory again (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon warns N. Korea of suspension of 2018 military pact if N.K. violates South's territory again (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon warns N. Korea of suspension of 2018 military pact if N.K. violates South's territory again (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Vietnam emerges as No. 1 trading partner of S. Korea last year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai Heavy's Gunsan shipyard back in operation on rising orders after over 5 years of suspension (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon threatens to suspend 2018 military pact with North (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon considers suspension of military agreement on reducing tensions with NK (Korea Herald)
-- President warns NK of suspending 2018 military pact (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!