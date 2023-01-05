(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 5)

In 2016, a wheelchair user tried to ride an express bus. The bus company told him to put the wheelchair in the luggage department and go up the stairs. It prompted several such people to protest the infringement on their mobility rights. Finally, someone filed a lawsuit against the bus operator. The company lost, paying about 3 billion won ($2.3 million) to 2,100 wheelchair users. Who filed the lawsuit? No, it was not some disabled group but the Ministry of Justice.