2.4 magnitude earthquake hits waters off Jeju Island
All News 08:05 January 05, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck waters off the southern island of Jeju on Thursday, the state weather agency said.
The quake occurred in waters 64 kilometers east-northeast of Seogwipo City on Jeju at 12:28 a.m., the Korea Meteorological Administration said.
The epicenter was at a latitude of 33.38 degrees north and a longitude of 127.23 degrees east at a depth of 24 km, the agency said, adding no damage is expected.
