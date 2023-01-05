N. Korean drone penetrated no-fly zone around S. Korea's presidential office: official
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean drone was found to have briefly entered a 3.7-kilometer radius no-fly zone around the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul last month, a military official belatedly confirmed Thursday, reversing the defense authorities' announcement that there was no such grave airspace security failure.
The drone was among the five unmanned aerial vehicles that the North sent across the Military Demarcation Line separating the two Koreas on Dec. 26. The South Korean military failed to shoot them down, raising questions over its air defense posture.
"It briefly flew into the northern edge of the zone, but it did not come close to key security facilities," the official told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity, referring to the security area called "P-73."
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup reported the drone's entry into a part of the zone to Yoon during Wednesday's briefing on counter-drone measures, such as plans to secure radar-evading drones and "drone-killer" systems.
Earlier, the Joint Chiefs of Staff rejected media reports raising speculation that the drone penetrated the zone. Its spokesperson, Col. Lee Sung-jun, even expressed "strong regrets," dismissing the reports as "untrue and groundless."
Drone incursions have laid bare the South's insufficient readiness to detect, track and shoot down such small drones. The North's drones, in particular, flew on aberrant trajectories, changing flight speed and altitudes in unexpected ways, according to the defense ministry.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
PPP slams opposition over rejection of DP lawmaker's arrest
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
Stay permit for high-skilled migrant workers to be extended to up to 10 yrs
-
Former N.K. Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho likely executed last year: report
-
(2nd LD) Yoon says S. Korea should consider suspending 2018 tension reduction deal
-
Chinese man escapes quarantine facility after testing positive for COVID-19
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea should consider suspending 2018 tension reduction deal