Thursday's weather forecast

January 05, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-5 Cloudy 10

Incheon 03/-4 Cloudy 10

Suwon 04/-7 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 05/-5 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 07/-4 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 04/-12 Sunny 0

Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 07/-2 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 09/-1 Cloudy 20

Jeju 12/04 Sunny 20

Daegu 08/-4 Cloudy 30

Busan 10/00 Sunny 20

