Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:05 January 05, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-5 Cloudy 10
Incheon 03/-4 Cloudy 10
Suwon 04/-7 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 05/-5 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 07/-4 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 04/-12 Sunny 0
Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 0
Jeonju 07/-2 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 09/-1 Cloudy 20
Jeju 12/04 Sunny 20
Daegu 08/-4 Cloudy 30
Busan 10/00 Sunny 20
(END)
