Seoul lifts citywide 35-story limit on apartment buildings
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- The city government of Seoul on Thursday lifted a citywide 35-story limit on apartment buildings to allow more flexible city planning and more colorful landscapes, officials said.
The city will abolish the blanket cap that had been applied to Grade-3 residential buildings across Seoul and permit the maintenance of skylines befitting conditions of each district, according to a long-term basic city design plan announced earlier in the day.
The height limit was introduced in a former city plan announced in 2014 to help secure residents' access to sunlight and prevent the monopolization of city views.
The latest deregulation aims to have a more flexible city design plan embracing various city landscapes befitting visions for future cities.
City officials expected the move would lead to more colorful city landscapes without compromising homeowners' rights to a view, because other rules, such as those regulating floor area ratios, will be maintained.
