BOK chief to attend BIS meetings in Switzerland
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top central banker will attend meetings of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) to be held in Switzerland early next week, his office said Thursday.
Rhee Chang-yong, head of the Bank of Korea (BOK), will leave for Basel on Saturday to join the Global Economy Meeting, Meeting of Governors from major emerging market economies and Meeting of Governors set to be held from Sunday to Monday, the BOK said in a release.
Rhee and other top central bankers of BIS member countries will discuss latest global economic and financial market conditions, the BOK said.
Rhee is to return home Wednesday.
