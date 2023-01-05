Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BOK chief to attend BIS meetings in Switzerland

All News 12:00 January 05, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top central banker will attend meetings of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) to be held in Switzerland early next week, his office said Thursday.

Rhee Chang-yong, head of the Bank of Korea (BOK), will leave for Basel on Saturday to join the Global Economy Meeting, Meeting of Governors from major emerging market economies and Meeting of Governors set to be held from Sunday to Monday, the BOK said in a release.

Rhee and other top central bankers of BIS member countries will discuss latest global economic and financial market conditions, the BOK said.

Rhee is to return home Wednesday.

In this file photo, Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong attends a press conference at the central bank's headquarters in Seoul on Dec. 20, 2022, in this photo released by the bank. The BOK said South Korea will likely see inflation grow at about 5 percent "for the time being," but price growth will slow down "steadily" thanks to stabilizing oil costs and the impact of the economic slowdown at home and abroad. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#BOK chief #BIS meeting
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!