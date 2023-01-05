The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.25 3.25
1-M 3.44 3.46
2-M 3.69 3.71
3-M 3.89 3.94
6-M 4.14 4.20
12-M 4.19 4.25
