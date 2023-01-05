PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Thursday the government has drawn up special measures to counter illegal activities by labor unions at construction sites as part of efforts to ensure a healthy labor market.
Han made the remarks at a minister-level meeting on state affairs attended by the labor and land ministers, and the heads of the national police agency and financial watchdog, echoing President Yoon Suk Yeol's pledge to carry out reforms in labor, pension and education.
"The government has come up with special measures to achieve a healthy labor market and support the construction industry," Han said.
Noting some labor unions in the construction industry demand illegal money and the hiring of union members to companies, he urged the ministers to work toward eradicating "chronic ills" at construction sites.
Also discussed during the meeting was strengthening support for victims of a massive house rental scam that resulted in billions of won of losses in rental deposits for tenants.
Han called the scam a "systematic crime" that is unacceptable, urging officials to sternly deal with similar cases.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
PPP slams opposition over rejection of DP lawmaker's arrest
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
(4th LD) At least 5 killed, 37 injured in expressway tunnel fire
-
Former N.K. Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho likely executed last year: report
-
N. Korean drone penetrated no-fly zone around S. Korea's presidential office: official
-
(2nd LD) Yoon says S. Korea should consider suspending 2018 tension reduction deal
-
Chinese man escapes quarantine facility after testing positive for COVID-19
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin