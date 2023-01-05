Rival parties agree to extend parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy by 10 days
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- Rival political parties agreed Thursday to extend the parliamentary investigation into the Itaewon crowd crush by 10 days amid criticism the probe has been delayed due to the National Assembly's handling of the state budget plan for this year.
Floor leaders of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) made the joint announcement and said the plan will be approved at the Assembly's plenary session on Friday.
The 45-day investigation into the Oct. 29 tragedy, which killed 159 people, was scheduled to end Saturday but is now set to be extended until Jan. 17.
The special committee for the investigation held its first hearing to question key police officials Wednesday and plans to hold its second hearing Friday to question key government officials.
The rival parties need to continue to discuss the details of the third hearing, DP floor leader Park Hong-geun said.
