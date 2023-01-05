Nuclear safety commission OKs restart of Kori 3 nuclear plant
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's nuclear safety commission on Thursday approved the restart of a nuclear power plant that was shut down two weeks ago.
The 950-megawatt Kori 3 near the southern port city of Busan went offline automatically on Dec. 22, as a line-to-ground fault was detected on an excitation transformer.
Investigators found a small gap at the connection part of a cable on the transformer, which caused the fault, and the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., the operator of the nuclear power plant, has replaced the part, according to the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission.
The commission said other safety protocols and facilities, like cooling systems, have operated normally amid the shutdown of the Kori 3. The nuclear power plant started commercial operations in 1985.
Currently, 20 out of the country's 25 nuclear reactors are operational, and four others are under maintenance. The Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. did not provide a time frame on when it will restart the Kori 3.
Nuclear power generates about 30 percent of South Korea's electricity.
