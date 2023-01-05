S. Korea, Iran discuss ways to boost economic cooperation
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun met with Iran's top envoy to Seoul on Thursday for talks on ways to boost trade of humanitarian items and the overall economic relationship, Ahn's office said.
During the meeting in Seoul, Ahn and Iran's Ambassador to South Korea Saeed Shabestari discussed ways to expand bilateral economic cooperation, including exchanges of humanitarian items, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The two nations have discussed how to expand trade of medicine, medical equipment and other humanitarian items, as those items are exempted from international sanctions regimes.
Ahn also asked for Iran's backing for Seoul's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, the ministry said.
