JTBC drama 'Agency' shows office politics set at advertising agency
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- JTBC's new weekend drama "Agency" will portray fierce office politics and intricate relationships surrounding a tough female executive and her rivals at an advertising agency, its director said Thursday.
Set at South Korea's leading advertising agency, VC Group, the drama revolves around the company's first-ever female executive, Go Ah-in (Lee Bo-young), who has achieved fast promotions with stellar performances despite her underprivileged background.
Jo Sung-ha plays the role of Choi Chang-su, a senior executive who strives to become CEO by leveraging his inner circle connection, and idol-turned-actress Son Na-eun stars as the VC Group chair's daughter who turns from a star influencer into the company's social media department director.
Director Lee Chang-min said the drama tells an interesting story of company employees who navigate office politics to win tough competitions and move up the career ladder.
"The drama deals with relations between people in a corporate world. Relationships take center stage in the plot," Lee said in an online press conference.
He said the tale's strength lies in realistic details, as screenwriter Song Su-han reflected his experience of working in the ad industry.
Lee Bo-young said she was intrigued by the tough-as-nail character who ruthlessly pursues success, and the complicated office politics surrounding the inner circle network and promotions.
"(Go) is a goal-oriented person who is focused on winning," Lee said. "I felt catharsis when playing the character, as she spits out words without filtering. Often, she shouts at others."
The first two episodes of "Agency" will air on JTBC on Saturday and Sunday, and will also be available on local streaming service Tving.
