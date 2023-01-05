KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaekwangInd 716,000 DN 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,450 UP 100
KAL 23,250 UP 200
Daewoong 19,050 DN 50
AmoreG 35,050 UP 1,650
HyundaiMtr 159,000 DN 1,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 183,500 DN 4,000
Boryung 9,080 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,800 UP 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,650 UP 850
LG Corp. 76,500 UP 200
Shinsegae 230,000 UP 13,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,350 UP 150
KIA CORP. 61,100 DN 900
SK hynix 81,400 UP 400
Youngpoong 610,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,700 DN 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,700 UP 200
HyundaiMipoDock 74,900 DN 3,200
MERITZ SECU 5,960 DN 140
HtlShilla 85,000 UP 4,300
Hanmi Science 30,650 DN 50
SamsungElecMech 145,000 UP 1,500
Hanssem 44,400 UP 2,300
F&F 135,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,450 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 195,500 UP 500
Kogas 31,500 DN 1,050
KSOE 73,400 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 40,300 DN 1,900
MS IND 14,600 DN 100
OCI 78,800 DN 2,400
LS ELECTRIC 49,500 DN 2,100
KorZinc 518,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 4,935 DN 115
Meritz Insurance 46,750 DN 1,750
HITEJINRO 24,100 DN 50
Yuhan 54,800 DN 400
SLCORP 23,200 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 89,300 UP 1,600
