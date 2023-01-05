KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DOOSAN 79,300 DN 1,600
DL 58,000 UP 300
KCC 207,500 UP 5,500
SKBP 70,000 0
TaihanElecWire 1,535 UP 25
Hyundai M&F INS 29,550 UP 500
Daesang 20,950 UP 50
SKNetworks 3,775 UP 15
ORION Holdings 15,200 UP 100
DB INSURANCE 64,500 DN 100
SamsungElec 58,200 UP 400
NHIS 8,990 UP 130
DongwonInd 49,500 DN 300
LS 64,500 DN 1,700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES106000 DN3000
GC Corp 126,500 UP 500
GS E&C 21,350 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 583,000 DN 20,000
KPIC 166,500 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,470 UP 280
SKC 88,000 DN 100
GS Retail 27,350 DN 600
IS DONGSEO 32,750 UP 5,600
Ottogi 453,000 UP 500
Nongshim 337,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 43,050 UP 150
Hyosung 65,100 DN 200
LOTTE 30,050 UP 300
GCH Corp 16,500 0
LotteChilsung 167,500 UP 4,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,690 0
POSCO Holdings 278,500 UP 4,000
AMOREPACIFIC 137,500 UP 6,000
FOOSUNG 10,650 DN 250
SK Innovation 148,000 DN 1,500
CJ CheilJedang 338,000 DN 11,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,000 DN 450
POONGSAN 31,300 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 53,900 UP 3,400
Hansae 14,700 DN 450
(MORE)
-
