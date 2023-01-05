KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanwha 25,300 DN 100
DB HiTek 39,450 DN 350
CJ 81,200 DN 1,300
LX INT 31,750 DN 550
DongkukStlMill 11,250 UP 150
S-Oil 77,600 DN 1,200
LG Innotek 264,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 173,500 UP 3,500
HMM 19,550 UP 300
HYUNDAI WIA 50,300 DN 400
S-1 57,200 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 128,500 UP 5,000
ZINUS 35,700 UP 800
HANWHA AEROSPACE 66,800 DN 5,000
Mobis 207,000 UP 4,000
Hanchem 182,000 DN 3,000
DWS 38,850 DN 1,150
KEPCO 19,800 UP 250
SamsungSecu 33,400 UP 1,100
KG DONGBU STL 7,440 UP 130
SKTelecom 47,100 DN 250
HyundaiElev 28,050 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDS 120,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,950 DN 1,600
KUMHOTIRE 2,760 UP 10
Hanon Systems 8,280 UP 40
SK 187,500 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 21,250 UP 450
Handsome 25,850 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,700 DN 600
Asiana Airlines 13,600 UP 50
COWAY 54,900 UP 1,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,900 UP 1,400
IBK 10,000 UP 270
DONGSUH 18,800 DN 100
SamsungEng 22,900 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 113,500 DN 2,000
PanOcean 5,190 DN 40
SAMSUNG CARD 29,950 UP 750
CheilWorldwide 21,950 UP 150
