KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE CONF 114,500 DN 1,000
KT 33,750 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25000 UP700
LOTTE TOUR 14,550 UP 550
LG Uplus 11,000 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,000 UP 100
KT&G 87,700 DN 900
Doosan Enerbility 15,150 DN 200
Doosanfc 29,300 DN 800
LG Display 13,000 0
Kangwonland 23,550 UP 650
NAVER 186,000 UP 3,500
Kakao 57,700 UP 2,000
NCsoft 432,500 DN 16,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 59,500 UP 300
COSMAX 71,800 UP 1,600
KIWOOM 90,400 UP 2,300
DSME 17,900 DN 200
HDSINFRA 7,210 DN 100
DWEC 4,120 UP 15
KEPCO KPS 32,350 UP 450
LG H&H 730,000 UP 27,000
LGCHEM 581,000 DN 20,000
KEPCO E&C 56,400 UP 1,700
ShinhanGroup 39,450 UP 3,050
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,800 DN 800
LGELECTRONICS 89,900 UP 200
Celltrion 163,000 UP 2,500
TKG Huchems 19,100 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 150,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,300 UP 2,400
KIH 57,100 UP 2,200
GS 41,800 UP 100
LIG Nex1 77,800 DN 200
Fila Holdings 33,450 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 159,500 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,950 UP 3,150
HANWHA LIFE 2,890 UP 170
Youngone Corp 43,350 UP 450
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
S. Korean men becoming more obese due to drinking, lack of exercise
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
Former N.K. Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho likely executed last year: report
N. Korean drone penetrated no-fly zone around S. Korea's presidential office: official
Fireballer left off World Baseball Classic team due to bullying history
(2nd LD) Yoon says S. Korea should consider suspending 2018 tension reduction deal
(LEAD) N. Korean drone penetrated no-fly zone around S. Korea's presidential office: official