KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 63,200 DN 1,400
GKL 19,250 UP 600
KOLON IND 41,450 UP 100
HanmiPharm 267,500 DN 3,000
SD Biosensor 30,350 UP 650
Meritz Financial 39,200 DN 1,200
BNK Financial Group 6,720 UP 170
emart 101,500 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY308 00 DN250
KOLMAR KOREA 41,400 UP 350
PIAM 27,850 DN 1,050
HANJINKAL 35,600 DN 300
CHONGKUNDANG 80,000 0
DoubleUGames 45,950 UP 50
HL MANDO 41,550 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 808,000 UP 14,000
Doosan Bobcat 33,050 DN 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,010 UP 130
Netmarble 52,100 DN 1,100
KRAFTON 165,500 DN 500
HD HYUNDAI 55,500 UP 900
ORION 121,500 UP 3,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 28,850 DN 450
HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,450 DN 250
BGF Retail 192,000 DN 5,500
SKCHEM 75,100 UP 100
HDC-OP 10,150 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 333,500 UP 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 335,000 DN 4,000
HANILCMT 10,800 UP 50
SKBS 75,100 UP 1,900
WooriFinancialGroup 12,400 UP 500
KakaoBank 27,300 UP 1,900
HYBE 172,000 UP 500
SK ie technology 56,100 UP 2,000
LG Energy Solution 433,500 DN 9,500
DL E&C 33,850 0
kakaopay 62,400 UP 3,900
K Car 11,600 UP 250
SKSQUARE 33,400 DN 50
(END)
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
S. Korean men becoming more obese due to drinking, lack of exercise
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
Former N.K. Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho likely executed last year: report
-
N. Korean drone penetrated no-fly zone around S. Korea's presidential office: official
-
Fireballer left off World Baseball Classic team due to bullying history
-
(2nd LD) Yoon says S. Korea should consider suspending 2018 tension reduction deal
-
(LEAD) N. Korean drone penetrated no-fly zone around S. Korea's presidential office: official