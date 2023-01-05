(CES) Meet attention-grabbing new wireless LG OLED TV
By Woo Jae-yeon
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. returned to CES with a bang after its all-virtual presentation that required a separate app to watch left many visitors scratching their heads last year.
At CES 2023, LG's new 72-inch OLED TV became the talk of the town even before the global tech trade show officially takes off.
It was not the size or the brightness of the LG Signature OLED M that arrested attention, but its hassle-free sleek design that removed all cords but that for power on the rear.
The new OLED TV, unveiled during a media event held one day before the opening of CES 2023, comes with a transmitter Zero Connect box that sends video and audio signals, up to 4K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, wirelessly to the screen.
The cube-shaped box can be placed up to 10 meters away and still transfer data smoothly to what LG described as the "world's first consumer TV with Zero Connect technology."
LG said it developed an algorithm that helps minimize transmission errors or disruptions and identifies the optimal transmission path for signals.
The innovative 4K OLED enables users to enjoy greater flexibility in arranging their gadgets and designing their homes and to create a cleaner viewing environment with no entangled wires snaking around the house.
The model is LG's fifth Signature OLED since the first model arrived in 2016. In 2020, the Signature OLED R was released as the world's first rollable TV.
LG said the latest Signature M was possible thanks to the company's OLED technologies and know-how of the past decade.
The product received CES 2023 Innovation Awards in two categories -- video display and embedded technologies.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
