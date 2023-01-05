S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's spy agency confirmed Thursday former North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho was purged, but it remains unclear whether he was executed.
The confirmation came after Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported Wednesday Ri appears to have been executed last year, citing multiple unnamed sources.
Ri, who was appointed as the North's top diplomat in 2016, played a key role in negotiations with the U.S. for the 2018 and 2019 summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and then U.S. President Donald Trump. The Hanoi summit in early 2019 ended with no deal. Ri is known to have left office in 2020.
The spy agency also said it cannot rule out the possibility of five North Korean drones that infiltrated South Korean airspace recently filmed the presidential office in Seoul.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
S. Korean men becoming more obese due to drinking, lack of exercise
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
Former N.K. Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho likely executed last year: report
-
N. Korean drone penetrated no-fly zone around S. Korea's presidential office: official
-
Fireballer left off World Baseball Classic team due to bullying history
-
(LEAD) N. Korean drone penetrated no-fly zone around S. Korea's presidential office: official
-
(2nd LD) Yoon says S. Korea should consider suspending 2018 tension reduction deal