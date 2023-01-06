Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon says competition is also needed in education, calls for lifting all regulations on college in 2026 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Draft dodging in sports also found in bowling, riding circles (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to create special free education zone to nurture regional elite schools (Donga Ilbo)

-- Five NK drones entered S. Korean airspace, could have taken photos of presidential office: spy agency (Seoul Shinmun)

-- NK drones could have taken photos of presidential office: spy agency (Sengye Times)

-- Presidential office vows to overhaul military (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Spy agency says N.K. drones could have taken photos of presidential office (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Military says no problems in security despite airspace infiltration over Yongsan by N.K. drones (Hankyoreh)

-- Local governments, not central gov't, to lead nurturing of colleges (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Lotte to create 1.5 tln-won fund with Merits Financial to boost liquidity (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Removing superfluity, technology of subtraction dominates CES (Korea Economic Daily)

