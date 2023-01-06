Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 6.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon says competition is also needed in education, calls for lifting all regulations on college in 2026 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Draft dodging in sports also found in bowling, riding circles (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to create special free education zone to nurture regional elite schools (Donga Ilbo)
-- Five NK drones entered S. Korean airspace, could have taken photos of presidential office: spy agency (Seoul Shinmun)
-- NK drones could have taken photos of presidential office: spy agency (Sengye Times)
-- Presidential office vows to overhaul military (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Spy agency says N.K. drones could have taken photos of presidential office (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Military says no problems in security despite airspace infiltration over Yongsan by N.K. drones (Hankyoreh)
-- Local governments, not central gov't, to lead nurturing of colleges (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Lotte to create 1.5 tln-won fund with Merits Financial to boost liquidity (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Removing superfluity, technology of subtraction dominates CES (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North Korean drone got near president's office (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Military admits NK drone entered presidential office no-fly zone (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't may opt for psychological warfare after NK threats (Korea Times)
