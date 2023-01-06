(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 6)

Yoon seems to have been encouraged ― a little too much ― by the jump in his approval rating after his crackdown on the cargo truckers' strike last year. He reportedly studies the labor policies of Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan. Welcome to a neoliberal state of the early 1980s, when those leaders tried to crush miners and fire air traffic controllers. Fast-forward some 40 years to today, when U.S. employers are having to provide extra wages and benefits to lure back workers amid the "Great Resignation."