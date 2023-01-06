(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 6)

The P-73 zone covering the airspace over the presidential office and his residence in Hannam-dong demands the highest security. Our military authorities said the North Korean drone flew back after barely "touching the edge of the zone," but that explanation is not convincing. The infiltration of the drone into zone as close as 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) from the presidential office sounds loud alarms. The drone flew over the central Seoul, including the Namdaemun market and Chungmuro, without any constraints. If the drone did carry a remote-controlled camera, it could have taken pictures of the presidential office and residence.