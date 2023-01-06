Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Electronics Q4 operating earnings down 69 pct to 4.3 tln won

All News 08:40 January 06, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday estimated its fourth-quarter operating earnings at 4.3 trillion won (US$3.4 billion), down 69 percent from a year earlier.

Sales decreased 8.6 percent to 70 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.

The operating profit was 31.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
