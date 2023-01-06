Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Electronics 2022 operating profit down 16 pct to 43.37 tln won

All News 08:41 January 06, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday estimated its 2022 operating earnings at 43.37 trillion won (US$34.2 billion), down 16 percent from a year earlier.

Annual revenue increased 7.9 percent to 301.77 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)

