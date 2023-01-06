Samsung Electronics 2022 operating profit down 16 pct to 43.37 tln won
All News 08:41 January 06, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday estimated its 2022 operating earnings at 43.37 trillion won (US$34.2 billion), down 16 percent from a year earlier.
Annual revenue increased 7.9 percent to 301.77 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
S. Korean men becoming more obese due to drinking, lack of exercise
Most Saved
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
Fireballer left off World Baseball Classic team due to bullying history
-
Third KF-21 fighter prototype succeeds in maiden flight
-
(LEAD) Third KF-21 fighter prototype succeeds in maiden flight
-
Chinese escapee from quarantine facility nabbed in Seoul
-
N. Korean drone penetrated no-fly zone around S. Korea's presidential office: official