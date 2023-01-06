Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Electronics Q4 operating profit likely down 69 pct on lower demand

All News 08:56 January 06, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday its fourth-quarter operating profit likely plunged 69 percent from a year earlier due to lower demand for chips and home appliances amid recession worries.

The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker estimated its October-December operating profit at 4.3 trillion won ($3.4 billion), down from 13.87 trillion won a year ago.

Sales likely fell 8.6 percent on-year to 70 trillion won in the December quarter from 76.57 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Samsung is due to release detailed earnings later this month.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Samsung Electronics-Q4 earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!