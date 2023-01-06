Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 January 06, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-3 Sunny 80

Incheon 05/-2 Sunny 80

Suwon 05/-5 Sunny 80

Cheongju 07/-4 Sunny 60

Daejeon 08/-4 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 03/-9 Sunny 70

Gangneung 10/00 Sunny 60

Jeonju 09/-2 Sunny 60

Gwangju 10/-1 Sunny 60

Jeju 12/06 Sunny 60

Daegu 09/-3 Sunny 60

Busan 10/01 Sunny 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!