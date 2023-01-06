Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 06, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-3 Sunny 80
Incheon 05/-2 Sunny 80
Suwon 05/-5 Sunny 80
Cheongju 07/-4 Sunny 60
Daejeon 08/-4 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 03/-9 Sunny 70
Gangneung 10/00 Sunny 60
Jeonju 09/-2 Sunny 60
Gwangju 10/-1 Sunny 60
Jeju 12/06 Sunny 60
Daegu 09/-3 Sunny 60
Busan 10/01 Sunny 60
(END)
