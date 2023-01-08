Regulator fines GS Retail 1.5 bln won for unfair sales tactics
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Sunday it has decided to impose a fine of 1.58 billion won (US$1.24 million) on GS Retail Co. for unfairly forcing suppliers to bear marketing costs for products sold on its home shopping channel.
The punishment came as the supermarket chain operator carried out promotional events at home shopping channel GS Shop without properly consulting with its suppliers, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).
After reaching an agreement to share a designated portion of marketing costs on products sold on its channel, GS Retail unilaterally rolled out unscheduled promotions 30 minutes before and after the show, resulting in a higher burden for its suppliers, the regulator said.
From 2017 to 2022, GS Retail asked the suppliers to pay marketing fees of 1.97 billion won in more than 9,300 cases through such practices, the FTC said.
"The latest measure is significant as it uncovered a tactic in which retailers passed on promotional costs to suppliers in a shady manner," the FTC said in a statement. "We anticipate the move will help in improving trading practices in the future."
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(LEAD) Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Ruling party lawmakers table bills on preventing gov't data rigging
-
Moon says preceding gov't established anti-drone system
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
Fine dust level soars to worst this winter
-
From WBC to Asian Games, no shortage of int'l sports competitions for S. Korea in 2023
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine PM says Russia has created world's largest mine field in Ukraine
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine PM says Russia has created world's largest mine field in Ukraine
-
Fine dust level soars to worst this winter
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
(LEAD) Ice fishing festival begins in Hwacheon