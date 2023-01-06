(LEAD) Senior U.S. State Department official to visit Seoul to discuss supply chain, IRA issue

(ATTN: UPDATES with details of official announcement throughout)

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Jose Fernandez, the U.S. under secretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, will visit South Korea next week for consultations on a range of bilateral economic issues, the State Department said Friday (Korean time).

Fernandez is set to arrive here Monday for a three-day visit that will include a meeting with Lee Do-hoon, Seoul's second vice foreign minister, on Tuesday. He will also meet U.S. and South Korean companies integral to the bilateral economic cooperation and hold a roundtable on women in business with the American Chamber of Commerce.

During his trip, Fernandez will "discuss cooperation on some of the most pressing global challenges, including supply chain resilience, the clean energy transition and climate change, and protecting and promoting critical and emerging technologies," the department said in a media note.

According to an official at Seoul's foreign ministry, the two sides will discuss economic security issues, such as the strengthening of supply chain resilience, and ways to strengthen economic cooperation.

They are also expected to discuss the easing of discriminatory provisions for Korean-made electric vehicles in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). They plan to hold a joint press conference following their meeting on Tuesday.



U.S. Under Secretary for Economic Affairs Jose Fernandez (L) speaks with South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon at the Department of State in Washington on Dec. 12, 2022, in this file photo provided by the foreign ministry in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

