Jan. 7



1914 -- Ewha Hakdang (Ewha School), the first educational institute for women in Korea, establishes the country's first modern kindergarten.



1946 -- Rhee Syng-man, a strong advocate of Korean independence, issues a statement opposing Korea's placement under a five-year U.N. supervised trusteeship following Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea. Rhee became the first president of South Korea in 1948.



1949 -- South Korea and Japan sign a secret pact calling on the latter to return cultural properties looted during Japan's 35-year colonial rule of Korea.



1950 -- The Japanese government announces a decree forcing 620,000 ethnic Koreans living in Japan to register with the government.



2004 -- South Korea welcomes North Korea's offer to freeze its nuclear program.



2008 -- A fire breaks out at a cool warehouse under construction in the city of Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, killing 40 workers.



2013 -- Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and Google Chairman Eric Schmidt arrive in North Korea, despite suggestions by the U.S. government that the timing is not "helpful."

