Gov't vows 'stern punishment' for Chinese COVID-19 quarantine escapee

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- The government pledged "stern punishment" Friday for a Chinese man arrested for going into hiding without entering mandatory quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in South Korea.

The 41-year-old Chinese was told to stay in quarantine for a week at a hotel in South Korea on Tuesday right after testing positive for the virus upon arriving at Incheon International Airport.

He, however, refused to quarantine himself and went into hiding. Police nabbed him at a hotel in Seoul on Thursday on charges of violating the pandemic prevention and control law.

Starting Monday, all arrivals from China are obliged to undergo a PCR test within the first day of their entry into South Korea. Those who test positive for COVID-19 must be quarantined for one week.

Starting Saturday, those from Hong Kong and Macao will also be required to receive a PCR or an antigen test before boarding flights to South Korea.

"Regarding the Chinese who was arrested yesterday after running away on Tuesday, the government will sternly punish him in accordance with the law and principles," Kim Seong-ho, a high-rank interior ministry official, said during a government meeting.

Keeping a close eye on the pandemic situation at home and abroad, the government will make sure quarantine measures on those arriving from abroad are exhaustively implemented, he said.

Gallery Gallery画报写真ギャラリー Police nab a Chinese man on Jan. 5, 2023, for refusing to go into quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 upon entering South Korea two days earlier. (Yonhap)

