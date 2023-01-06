PM inspects anti-epidemic measures at Incheon airport

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo visited a COVID-19 testing station at Incheon International Airport on Friday as South Korea has been requiring arrivals from China to show negative test results before entering the country.

The on-site inspection came a day after South Korea began requiring travelers from China to show a negative result from a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours before departure.

Since Monday, South Korea has also required travelers from China to receive a PCR test upon their arrival.

During the visit, Han was briefed about anti-epidemic measures from airport officials and visited COVID-19 testing centers and other facilities, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

It was the second on-site inspection of the airport by Han this week.



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (2nd from R) inspects a COVID-19 testing station at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Jan. 2, 2023, when South Korea began to require PCR tests for all travelers from China as the virus spreads broadly in the neighboring country. (Yonhap)

