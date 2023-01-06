PM inspects anti-epidemic measures at Incheon airport
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo visited a COVID-19 testing station at Incheon International Airport on Friday as South Korea has been requiring arrivals from China to show negative test results before entering the country.
The on-site inspection came a day after South Korea began requiring travelers from China to show a negative result from a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours before departure.
Since Monday, South Korea has also required travelers from China to receive a PCR test upon their arrival.
During the visit, Han was briefed about anti-epidemic measures from airport officials and visited COVID-19 testing centers and other facilities, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
It was the second on-site inspection of the airport by Han this week.
