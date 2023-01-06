(LEAD) PM inspects anti-epidemic measures at Incheon airport

(ATTN: ADDS remarks, details in paras 4-6; CHANGES photo)

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo visited a COVID-19 testing station at Incheon International Airport on Friday as South Korea has been requiring arrivals from China to show negative test results before entering the country.

The on-site inspection came a day after South Korea began requiring travelers from China to show a negative result from a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours before departure.

Since Monday, South Korea has also required travelers from China to receive a PCR test upon their arrival.

During the visit, Han said President Yoon Suk Yeol has asked him to "put the safety of the people first" for arrivals from China.

With China abruptly dismantling its strict "zero-COVID" policies, including travel bans, some scientists have raised concerns about the possible spread of a new mutant virus.

Asked whether the government could delay its decision to lift an indoor mask mandate because of travelers coming from China, Han said, "In fact, we will consider China's variables a little bit and make a decision after listening to opinions of experts."

During the visit, Han was briefed about anti-epidemic measures from airport officials and visited COVID-19 testing centers and other facilities, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

It was the second on-site inspection of the airport by Han this week.



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (C, front) visits the arrival lounge at Incheon airport, west of Seoul, on Jan. 6, 2023, to check quarantine measures for arrivals from China. Starting Jan. 2, all arrivals from China are obliged to undergo a PCR test within the first day of their entry, with those who test positive for COVID-19 to be quarantined for one week. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr

(END)