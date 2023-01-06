The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 January 06, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.25 3.25
1-M 3.42 3.44
2-M 3.66 3.69
3-M 3.85 3.89
6-M 4.10 4.14
12-M 4.14 4.19
(END)
