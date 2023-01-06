PPP lawmaker slams China for criticizing S. Korean lawmakers' visit to Taiwan

By Lee Minji

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- A ruling People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker lashed out at China on Friday for criticizing a South Korean parliamentary delegation's recent visit to Taiwan.

A delegation of the South Korea-Taiwan inter-parliamentary friendship group, led by PPP Rep. Cho Kyung-tae, visited Taipei from Dec. 28-31 to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Legislative Speaker You Si-kun.

On Thursday, the Chinese Embassy in Seoul issued a statement calling the visit a "serious violation of the 'One China' policy and the spirit of the joint statement on diplomatic relations between China and South Korea, and runs counter to the development of the friendly ties."

"This behavior of China is not that of a normal country. It's interfering in domestic affairs," Cho wrote on Facebook, claiming that what China did was unacceptable.

He also demanded Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming immediately apologize over what he called "reckless remarks," saying that China should focus on handling North Korea's nuclear issue and establishing peace rather than meddling in another country's parliamentary diplomacy.

Following China's protest, South Korea's foreign ministry spokesperson said in a regular press briefing South Korea "maintains the position that it respects the 'One China' policy." He added there was nothing to say on a governmental level regarding the individual activities of lawmakers.



Ruling People Power Party Rep. Cho Kyung-tae speaks at a press conference at the National Assembly on Dec. 4, 2022. (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)