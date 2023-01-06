(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning next week

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details, quotes)

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung will appear at a prosecutors' office for questioning next week in connection with a corruption investigation surrounding a football club, a party spokesperson said Friday.

Prosecutors suspect Lee, who served as the mayor of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, is linked to allegations that the city government attracted some 16 billion won (US$12.6 million) in corporate donations to its municipal football club in return for administrative favors between 2016 and 2018.

"It has been arranged that Chairman Lee will appear at the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors Office at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday," DP spokesman Rep. An Ho-young said in a press briefing, adding the date was arranged in consultation with Lee's attorney and the prosecution.

"Lee said he will make an appearance with his head held high and talk about his position," An said.

The DP leader was initially asked by the prosecution to appear for questioning on Dec. 28 but did not comply, citing previous engagements.

It will mark the first time Lee will appear for questioning since he was elected party leader in August.

Lee has cried foul against the probe, claiming it is a politically motivated attempt to remove him and suppress the main opposition.



Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung speaks at a party leadership meeting at the National Assembly on Jan. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

