(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning next week
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details, quotes)
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung will appear at a prosecutors' office for questioning next week in connection with a corruption investigation surrounding a football club, a party spokesperson said Friday.
Prosecutors suspect Lee, who served as the mayor of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, is linked to allegations that the city government attracted some 16 billion won (US$12.6 million) in corporate donations to its municipal football club in return for administrative favors between 2016 and 2018.
"It has been arranged that Chairman Lee will appear at the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors Office at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday," DP spokesman Rep. An Ho-young said in a press briefing, adding the date was arranged in consultation with Lee's attorney and the prosecution.
"Lee said he will make an appearance with his head held high and talk about his position," An said.
The DP leader was initially asked by the prosecution to appear for questioning on Dec. 28 but did not comply, citing previous engagements.
It will mark the first time Lee will appear for questioning since he was elected party leader in August.
Lee has cried foul against the probe, claiming it is a politically motivated attempt to remove him and suppress the main opposition.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(LEAD) Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
(LEAD) Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
Fireballer left off World Baseball Classic team due to bullying history
-
Third KF-21 fighter prototype succeeds in maiden flight
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
(LEAD) Third KF-21 fighter prototype succeeds in maiden flight
-
Chinese escapee from quarantine facility nabbed in Seoul